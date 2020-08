Or Copy this URL to Share

Cobert Arthur "Coby" Graves



Winamac - Cobert Arthur "Coby" Graves, 61, of Winamac, IN passed away at 9:05 AM Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Miller's Merry Manor in Logansport, IN.



Private Graveside Services will be held at St. Peter's Cemetery in Winamac, IN.



Cremation Arrangements have been entrusted to Frain Mortuary in Winamac, IN.









