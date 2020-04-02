Services
Anderson-Poindexter Memory Chapel
89 C Street Nw
Linton, IN 47441
(812) 847-9614
More Obituaries for Coletta Brooks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Coletta A. Brooks


1926 - 2020
Coletta A. Brooks Obituary
Coletta A. Brooks

Linton - Coletta A. Brooks, 93, of Linton, Indiana, formerly of Covington, passed away peacefully, on Monday, March 23, 2020 at Shakamak Good Samaritan Home. She was born on October 18, 1926 in Goodland, Indiana to Harry & Genieve (Osner) Schwier. Coletta became the wife of James J. Brooks on November 13, 1971.

Coletta was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Covington since 1949. Coletta co-owned the Green Lantern Tavern in Covington for 20 years. She was in the Home Ec. Club and the Past President of VFW Ladies Auxiliary Post #2395. She was a homemaker, mother and seamstress.

Family left to cherish the memory of Coletta include: one son, Steven McCoy of Palm Springs, CA; two daughters, Deborah A. (Gordon) Wright of Linton and Diane (Gene) Waibel of Remington; seven grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren and one brother, Harry (Joyce) Schwier of Remington.

Coletta was preceded in death by: her parents; her husband, James Brooks, three brothers, Ervin, Russell and Harry Schwier.

The Rosary and Prayer Service to honor the life of Coletta was held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Anderson-Poindexter Chapel in Linton with Father Biju Thomas officiating. Coletta was laid to rest in Resurrection Cemetery in Danville, Illinois.

Visitation for immediate family was from 12 Noon until the time of service at 1:00 PM on Thursday at the funeral home.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church in Covington in memory of Coletta. Envelopes were available at the funeral home.

The Brooks family entrusted all arrangements to Meng Family Funeral Homes, Anderson-Poindexter Chapel in Linton. Online condolences were sent to www.andersonpoindexter.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020
