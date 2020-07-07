Colleen "Tudy" J. (Hahn) Holmes
Romney - Colleen "Tudy" J. (Hahn) Holmes, 68, of Romney, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at her home.
She was born April 14, 1952 in Lafayette to the late George and Maxine(House) Hahn.
She graduated High School and was an assistant manager for Ware Co.
She was a member of the Moose Lodge and the American Legion Post #11 and enjoyed Nascar racing.
She was married to William Thomas Holmes, he preceded her in death.
Surviving is her daughter Jill and son in-law William Scott Arman. Two sister in-laws Elizabeth and Janet Hahn both of Lafayette. Five grandchildren: Alishia Elliott, Jacob Elliott, Zachary Arman, Kelsey Lewellyn, Adrienne Arman and five great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and six siblings.
A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the American Legion Post #11 on South 9th St. Simplicity Funeral Care entrusted with care. Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
in memory of Tudy. Please share your memories and condolences online at www.simplicity-funeralcare.com