Colleen J. "Tudy" (Hahn) Holmes
1952 - 2020
Colleen "Tudy" J. (Hahn) Holmes

Romney - Colleen "Tudy" J. (Hahn) Holmes, 68, of Romney, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at her home.

She was born April 14, 1952 in Lafayette to the late George and Maxine(House) Hahn.

She graduated High School and was an assistant manager for Ware Co.

She was a member of the Moose Lodge and the American Legion Post #11 and enjoyed Nascar racing.

She was married to William Thomas Holmes, he preceded her in death.

Surviving is her daughter Jill and son in-law William Scott Arman. Two sister in-laws Elizabeth and Janet Hahn both of Lafayette. Five grandchildren: Alishia Elliott, Jacob Elliott, Zachary Arman, Kelsey Lewellyn, Adrienne Arman and five great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and six siblings.

A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the American Legion Post #11 on South 9th St. Simplicity Funeral Care entrusted with care. Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society in memory of Tudy. Please share your memories and condolences online at www.simplicity-funeralcare.com






Published in Journal & Courier from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Celebration of Life
02:00 - 04:00 PM
American Legion Post #11
Funeral services provided by
Simplicity Funeral Care
1608 Schuyler Avenue
Lafayette, IN 47904
765-742-6840
