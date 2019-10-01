|
|
Colleen K. Chambers
Lafayette - Colleen K. Chambers, 75, of Lafayette, passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at IU Health Arnett Hospital in Lafayette. She was born June 9, 1944, in Frankfort, to Oscar Lloyd and Earlean (Meihls) Poe. On March 23, 1968, Colleen married Robert E. Chambers Jr. in Kokomo; he survives.
In 1962, Colleen graduated from Lima Senior High School. After living in Lima, Ohio, she later moved to Sedalia and then Lafayette. She was a homemaker and proud of her Christian faith. Colleen enjoyed traveling, having visited almost all 50 states. She also had a small business of buying and selling primitives.
In addition to her husband, Colleen is survived by her children, Tracy J. (Kevin) Hewitt, Tamara Sunderman, and Rebecca Miller; sister, Pamela J. (Basil) Barrett; brother-in-law, Tom Ticen; seven grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.
Colleen is preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Katherine Ticen.
No services are scheduled at this time but please share your thoughts and memories with the family at www.gendafuneralhome.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Genda Funeral Home Rossville Chapel.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Oct. 1, 2019