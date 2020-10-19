Connie Bellah
Lafayette - Connie June Bellah, 78, of Lafayette passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020 at IU Health Hospital.
She was born August 27, 1942 in Lafayette, IN, to the late William Glen and Doris Ella (Hamilton) Paugh. She was a graduate of Lafayette Jefferson High School. Connie worked for Rockwood Manufacturing and Regency Nursing Home.
In May 23, 1967 she married Orville Bellah, Sr. in Otterbein. He preceded her in death on July 16, 1993.
She was a member of Harvest Chapel Church. Connie enjoyed cooking, baking, playing cards, crossword puzzles and going to casinos. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family.
Surviving are her children: Melinda June Corbin (companion, Jake Lowery) and Timothy Alan Bellah of Lafayette; sisters Pearl Underhill and Karen Bellah both of Lafayette. She is also survived by six grandchildren: Joshua (Whitney) Bellah, Brandon Bellah, Lauren Johnson (fiancé, Will Royal), Amanda (Corbin) Schick, Nick Bellah and Dylan Bellah; three great-grandchildren: Brody, Braydon and Ariana; and several nieces and nephews who were very special to her.
Along with her husband, she is preceded in death by her parents and two sisters Gloria Arbuckle, Sharon Corbin; brother Joe Paugh and grandson Hunter Alan Bellah.
Visitation will be held from 9 am - 10 am on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Simplicity Funeral Care with service to follow at 10 am with Nephew Jack Clements officiating. Interment to follow at Spring Vale Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Cornerstone Autism Center - 3482 McClure Avenue, West Lafayette IN, 47906. Current Covid-19 precautions will be observed along with social distancing. Masks are required. Share memories and condolences at www.simplicity-funeralcare.com