Connie Jeffries
Monticello - Connie Jeffries, 88, of Monticello, formerly of Chalmers, passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at White Oak Health Campus of Monticello.
She was born July 9, 1931 in Fort Wayne, IN to the late George A. and Beatrice J. (McFerran) Daugherty. Connie was a 1949 graduate of Lafayette Jefferson High School.
Her marriage was to Charles R. Jeffries on December 1, 1949 in Lafayette. Charles preceded her in death on July, 4, 1976. Connie later met Phil Mathew and they have shared the last 40 plus years together.
She was a member of the Chalmers Community Church and Order of the Eastern Star for many years. Connie and Phil together owned Phil & Connie's Tavern of Remington for several years. Connie also managed the social area at Hazelton Country Club of Brook.
Connie loved a night out on the town dancing with Phil and listening to big band music. She also enjoyed spending time working on the yard, canning, reading and loved good conversation with friends and family.
Connie is survived by her companion, Phil Mathew; daughter, Marta McComb of Monticello; grandchildren, Warren Craig (wife: Aimee) McComb of West Lafayette, and Marina Mansfield (significant other: John Plunkett) of Brookston. Also surviving is a great-granddaughter, Samantha Jayne Mansfield (fiancé: Nathan O'Hair) of Brookston.
Connie is preceded in death by her parents and late husband.
Friends may call from 10 AM (EST) until the time of Funeral Service 11 AM (EST) Monday, September 23, 2019 at Hartzler-Clapper Funeral Home of Brookston. Interment to immediately follow in Chalmers Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in Connie's name to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Sept. 21, 2019