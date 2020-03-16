Services
Lafayette - Connie Lynn Nale, 64, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Mulberry Health and Retirement Community.

She was born January 20, 1956, in Danville, IL, to Mary (Enrico) Unitis of Covington, IN and the late Clarence Unitis.

Connie graduated from Westville Highschool in 1974 and attended Danville Community College where she earned her nursing degree.

On October 21st 1979, she married Dan K. Nale in New Orleans, LA where they spent their first couple years of marriage before settling in Lafayette, IN.

Connie worked as nurse for Regency Place for 26 years.

She was a loving friend, wife, mother, and grandmother, who lived a vibrant life full of traveling, music, food, and laughter.

Surviving along with her mother and husband is a daughter, Sarah (fiancée Chris Benton) Nale of Falls Church, VA, her son, Doug (girlfriend Erica Devasier) Nale of Lafayette, IN, a sister, Rita Crouse, and two granddaughters, Ophelia and Vivienne Benton.

Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Soller- Baker Funeral Home, 400 Twyckenham Blvd. Lafayette, IN 47909

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute to Almost Home Humane, an animal shelter in Lafayette, IN, at

https://www.almosthomehumane.org/donations

You may sign the guest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020
