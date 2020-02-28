|
Connie McCracken, 83, of Brookston, passed away at her home surrounded by family on Thursday, February 27, 2020.
She was born on July 1, 1936 in Carroll County to the late Glen and Eileen (Halem) Shoff. Connie was a graduate of Flora High School. Her marriage was to Jerry L. McCracken on June 17, 1956 in Flora; Jerry preceded her in death on March 19, 2006.
Connie was a member of the Chalmers Community Church. She was civilian employee for the United Sates Army at the Bunker Hill Base which entailed buying and purchasing supplies for the base. Connie then worked for the Bank of Reynolds as a teller until she started at Frontier Jr. Sr. High School as an administrative assistant until her retirement. During her time with the school corporation, she also drove a school bus for many years.
Connie enjoyed spending time outdoors, traveling with her buddies, conversation with friends and family, following IU athletics and was a huge Chicago Bears fan.
Surviving are her children, Shawn McCracken of Monticello and Heather (Jeff) Maupin of Tiskilwa, IL; 7 grandchildren, Chad, Cory, Ciara, Hunter, Danyon, and Colt; 1 great-granddaughter, Kaybreigh. Also surviving is a brother, Dean (Phyllis) Shoff of Flora, IN.
Preceding her in death along with her parents and husband is a granddaughter, Chelsea Schrader and her twin brother, Jerry Shoff.
Friends may call from 2-5 PM (EST) Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Hartzler-Clapper Funeral Home of Brookston. Funeral Service 11 AM (EST) Monday, March 2, 2020 also at Hartzler-Clapper Funeral Home. Interment to be held in Chalmers Community Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in Connie's name to the Frontier Jr. Sr. High School Education Fund.
Share memories and condolences online at
www.clapperfuneralservices.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020