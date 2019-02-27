Connie Stout



Lafayette - Connie Stout, age 67, with her beloved husband, son, and daughter by her side, passed peacefully on Monday, February 25th at Franciscan Health. She was diagnosed November 9th, 2018 with Stage 4 Glioblastoma (Brain Cancer).



Connie was the wife of David E. Stout and shared 44 years as husband and wife together.



Born in New Castle, Connie was the daughter of Richard & Betty June Goar, of Indianapolis.



She was the office manager of the agency she and her husband, David Stout owned with American Family Insurance since 1980.



Connie is a member of Sunrise Christian Reformed Church. She was a Sunday School teacher for over 40 years and also volunteered for Kids Hope and loved being a positive mentor in children's lives. She and her husband, Dave, were avid water skiers, wakeboarders, and loved going to their lake home, vacationing together, and attending all of their grandchildren's activities. She will be remembered for her gracious and giving personality, and her immense love of all the people around her, especially her grandchildren.



Surviving along with her husband and parents are a son, James E. Boyle and daughter, Lindsey Bogan. Grandchildren, Tyler Boyle, Cody Boyle, Max Bogan and Macy Bogan; brothers, Mark Goar, Stuart Goar, and Cary Goar.



Those wishing may contribute in Connie's name to Sunrise Christian Reformed Church for "Kids Hope", envelopes will be available at both the funeral home and the church.



Visitation will be held at Soller-Baker Funeral Home, 400 Twyckenham Blvd. Lafayette, IN 47909 on Saturday, March 2nd from 2:00 pm until 6:00 pm. The Funeral Service will be held at Sunrise Christian Reformed Church, 909 E. 500 S. Lafayette, IN 47909 on Sunday March 3rd, 2019 at 2:00 pm with the burial immediately following at Meadowview Cemetery in Lafayette.



You may sign the guest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com



"All things are in God's hands. As long as you have His love and protection, you will have His peace." Published in the Journal & Courier on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary