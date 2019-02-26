Connie Sue Biddle



Lafayette - Connie Sue Biddle, age 61, of Lafayette, passed away at Franciscan St. Elizabeth East Hospital 9:25 AM Thursday February 21, 2019. Connie was born in Lafayette June 20, 1957, the daughter of the late Elvis and Lois Price Owens and attended Tippecanoe County Schools. She married William G. Biddle in Winnie, Texas March 15, 1988 and he survives. Connie was a homemaker and liked to collect NASCAR items. Surviving with her husband is a son, Joe Parker of Lafayette; a step-daughter, Carrie Biddle of Greencastle, IN; two step sons, Josh Biddle of Mellott, IN ; Kenny Biddle of California; seven brothers, Jerry Owens (Rhonda) of Houston, TX; James Owens, Lafayette, IN; William Owens (Virginia) of Linden, IN; Travis Owens (Nina) of Odell, IN; David Owens of Lafayette, IN; Ed Owens of Augusta, GA; Dale Owens (Gloria) of Houston, TX; two sisters, Margie Engle (Joe) of Lafayette Ann Johnson of Linden, IN; and by 14 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Private family interment services will be held at a later date. Hahn-Groeber Funeral & Cremation Service is honored to care for the Biddle family. Memories and condolences may left at www.hahngroeberfuneralhome.com Published in the Journal & Courier on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary