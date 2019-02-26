Services
Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home, Inc. - Lafayette
1104 Columbia Street
Lafayette, IN 47901
765-742-7873
Resources
More Obituaries for Connie Biddle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Connie Sue Biddle


1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Connie Sue Biddle Obituary
Connie Sue Biddle

Lafayette - Connie Sue Biddle, age 61, of Lafayette, passed away at Franciscan St. Elizabeth East Hospital 9:25 AM Thursday February 21, 2019. Connie was born in Lafayette June 20, 1957, the daughter of the late Elvis and Lois Price Owens and attended Tippecanoe County Schools. She married William G. Biddle in Winnie, Texas March 15, 1988 and he survives. Connie was a homemaker and liked to collect NASCAR items. Surviving with her husband is a son, Joe Parker of Lafayette; a step-daughter, Carrie Biddle of Greencastle, IN; two step sons, Josh Biddle of Mellott, IN ; Kenny Biddle of California; seven brothers, Jerry Owens (Rhonda) of Houston, TX; James Owens, Lafayette, IN; William Owens (Virginia) of Linden, IN; Travis Owens (Nina) of Odell, IN; David Owens of Lafayette, IN; Ed Owens of Augusta, GA; Dale Owens (Gloria) of Houston, TX; two sisters, Margie Engle (Joe) of Lafayette Ann Johnson of Linden, IN; and by 14 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Private family interment services will be held at a later date. Hahn-Groeber Funeral & Cremation Service is honored to care for the Biddle family. Memories and condolences may left at www.hahngroeberfuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home, Inc. - Lafayette
Download Now