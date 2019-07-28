Services
Tippecanoe Memory Gardens
1718 W. 350 N.
West Lafayette, IN 47906
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
3:00 PM
Tippecanoe Memory Gardens
1718 W. 350 N
West Lafayette, IN
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
5:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Great Room of Evangelical Covenant Church
3600 South 9th Street
Lafayette, IN
Connie Sue (Butz) Johnson


1967 - 2019
Connie Sue (Butz) Johnson Obituary
Connie Sue (Butz) Johnson

Melbourne, FL - Connie Sue (Butz) Johnson passed away July 18, 2019 in Melbourne, FL. She was born October 2, 1967 to Steven and Cindy Butz (McKeown). Connie's son, Dustin James Johnson preceded her in death on July 14, 2019. Surviving are her husband, Ronald Johnson and two daughters, Emily Johnson (FL), and Amy (Butz) DeRosa (CO), mother, Cindy McKeown and one grandson.

A graveside service will be held at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens, 1718 W. 350 N, West Lafayette IN on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 3pm. There will also be a time of tribute and visitation with family held Tuesday July 30 from 5:30pm to 8:00pm in the Great Room of Evangelical Covenant Church, 3600 South 9th Street, Lafayette, IN.
Published in the Journal & Courier on July 28, 2019
