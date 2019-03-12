Connie Sue Schneck



West Lafayette - Connie Sue Schneck, 64, passed away at 6:30 am on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Franciscan Health.



She was born on April 26, 1954 in Kokomo, to Wayne and Helen (Straley) Agnew. She was a 1972 graduate of Kokomo High School and attended Purdue University. She married Brad McNulty in May 1974 and they later divorced. One child, Matthew McNulty, was born to that marriage. On October 22, 1983, Connie was married to Gary Schneck at First Christian Church in Kokomo. Connie, Gary, and Matt moved to West Lafayette in the summer of 1985 when Gary accepted an administrative position with the Benton Community School Corporation. Two other children, Gary N. and Darci, joined the family after the move to West Lafayette.



Connie was Deputy Director of the Tippecanoe County CASA program for many years. She was also very active in Covenant Church where they have attended for over 30 years. She and Gary led the Divorce Care ministry at church for 20 some years. She was active in the MOPS and teaching Sunday School.



Connie possessed a strong faith which helped to sustain her during her 2 1/2-year battle with cancer. She ran the good race and fought the good fight.



She is survived by her husband, Gary, sons, Matt McNulty, and Gary N. Schneck (wife Christina) and daughter, Darci Schneck. She also leaves behind a granddaughter, Audrey Steiner, whom she and Gary are raising, and grandsons, Dean, Cole, Jamison, and Chester Schneck of Las Vegas, NV. Also surviving are her mother, Helen Agnew of Kokomo, brother, Gary Agnew (wife Pat) of Noblesville, sister, Myrna Fields (husband Rich) of Spencer, and brother, David Agnew of Kokomo. Also left are 3 nieces, 3 nephews and sisters-in-law, Karen and Cathy Miller of Elkhart. Preceding her in death was her father, Wayne Agnew and nephews, Jason Hinkle and Parker Fields.



A graveside service will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens, followed by a memorial service at 11:00 am also on Saturday, March 16 at Covenant Church, 211 Knox Dr. West Lafayette, IN 47906.



Donations may be made to the Tippecanoe County CASA for Kids Fund at 301 Main St. Lafayette, IN 47901.



You may sign the guest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com Published in the Journal & Courier on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary