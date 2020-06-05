Connie Sue Zarzour
Lafayette - Connie Sue Zarzour, 60, of Lafayette, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020 surrounded by her family.
She was born on September 6, 1959 in Lafayette to the late Harriett Taylor Doss and raised by Charles Taylor.
Connie graduated from Jefferson High School in 1978 and went on to nursing school.
She was a homemaker and member of First Christian Church were she loved helping with the Jubilee Christmas for children. Connie enjoyed putting together photo albums of her family, playing BINGO and online games, shopping on QVC, and watching Jeff Gordon race and the Green Bay Packers play.
Surviving are her children, Bonnie Jean Hostetler, Kathryn (Creed) Burse, and Christopher Howard Foltz, all of Lafayette and her siblings, Dorothy (Richard) Mast of West Point and Roy Roundtree of Lafayette. Also surviving are grandchildren, Deanna, Tony, Anastasia, Aurora, Jazmyne, Jada, and Kenzie and her great grandchildren, Ciré, Ezra, Kailey, and Reya.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Ed Roundtree and Mike Roundtree and her great granddaughter, Leigha.
Due to COVID restrictions, a private visitation will be held on Sunday, June 7, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Fisher Funeral Chapel. You may leave condolences and memories of Connie online at www.fisherfuneralchapel.com
Published in Journal & Courier from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.