Constance E. Gillam
1933 - 2020
Constance E. Gillam

Lafayette - Constance E. "Connie" Gillam, 86, of Lafayette died Saturday, June 20, 2020 at St. Anthony Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

She was born October 29, 1933 in Lafayette to the late Vincent and Mary (Gouloos) Kessen. She was a graduate of St. Francis High School and a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church. Connie worked as a bookkeeper. On June 28, 1958, she married John Keith Gillam at St. Lawrence Church. He preceded her in death in 1991.

She enjoyed making Rosaries for the missions and crocheting. She was a member of Adoration at St. Francis Hospital Chapel and enjoyed spending time there. Above all, Connie cherished and loved her family and enjoyed every minute of time she was able to spend with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her 3 sons, Anthony (Janet) Gillam of Lafayette, Thomas (Terri) Gillam of Lafayette, David (Diana) Gillam of The Colony, TX; 7 grandchildren, Scott Gillam of Lafayette, Molly Hardebeck of Whitestown, Matthew Gillam of Chicago, IL, Catherine Gillam of Austin, TX, Mary Ellen Gillam of Austin, TX, Elizabeth Gillam of The Colony, TX, and Rachel Gillam of Lafayette, 4 great-grandchildren, Kristine Gillam, Anthony Gillam, Vincent Hardebeck, and Ann Hardebeck.

Along with her husband Keith and her parents, Vincent and Mary, Connie was preceded in death by her daughter Mary Ann Gillam, sisters, Mary Ann Gahagan, Rita Greer, Betty Sims, Fran Burke, Theresa Roswarski, and Kay Dixon; and her brother, Eugene Kessen.

Memorial contributions in Connie's name may be given to St Lawrence Catholic Church.

Private Mass Monday June 29, 2020 at St Lawrence Catholic Church Fr. Eric Underwood officiating. Interment will follow at St. Boniface Cemetery.

Share memories, leave condolences, and sign the guest book at www.soller-baker.com






Published in Journal & Courier from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes & Crematory
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
(765) 474-1111
