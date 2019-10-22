|
Corey Everett Michael DeHerdt
Indianapolis - On Tuesday, October 15, 2019, Corey Everett Michael DeHerdt passed away at the age of 36 in the loving arms of his mother, father, and wife as he transitioned from this life to his eternal life with God. Corey was born on October 17, 1982 in Indianapolis, Indiana to Leo and Carrie DeHerdt. After graduating from Lawrence North High School, Corey studied business at Indiana University and Marion College. On December 1, 2012, he married Jessica Sue Loveless. He was dedicated to his wife and was an extraordinary father to their daughters Lynley Sage, age 9, and Layla Jade, age 6.
Corey was a remarkably caring person, often putting the needs of others above his own. He was a true athlete by nature and expressed passion, intensity, and spirit with everything he set his mind to. Corey lived, breathed, and bled soccer which he played competitively his entire life. He developed a love for disc golf and frequently brought friends and family together to play. He was also an avid snowboarder and wakeboarder and cherished the times he could get away with loved ones to cold snow-dusted mountains and warm glass-top lakes.
Corey touched the lives of many in his community and leaves behind a vast group of family, friends, neighbors, and co-workers who have come together to express their sympathy and to celebrate the life of the man who was the brightest burning candle, the loving father, the strong-willed worker, the spirited teammate, the handy neighbor, and the dearest friend.
Corey is survived by his adored wife Jessica DeHerdt and beloved daughters Lynley DeHerdt and Layla DeHerdt; his grandmother Maria (Nick Lancaster) Tinangon; his father Leo DeHerdt; his mother Carrie Armstrong; his sister Amber Tomey, beloved niece Kayla Tomey, and nephew Vincent Tomey; his aunt Corina McNicholl and cousins RJ, Jordan, and Sinjin; his aunt Ginny (Rick Robertson) DeHerdt; his uncle Dave (Amelia) DeHerdt and cousin Isabella; his uncle Jeff (Jessica) DeHerdt and cousins Grayson and Julian; his uncle Jeff (Mary) Armstrong and cousins Nichole and Jeffrey; his aunt Jill (Rob) Armstrong Lane and cousins Jordan, Jacob, and Jessica; his cousins Cassie, Clarissa, Candy, and Richie; his aunt Silvia Armstrong; his mother- and father-in-law Kim and Roy Loveless; his brother-in-law Ryan Loveless, his grandmother-in-law Mary Jo Risk; and his forever friends Will and Emily Cordes, and Kyle Madsen.
Corey was preceded in death by his grandparents Jerry and Sherry Armstrong, his grandfather Francis DeHerdt, and his uncle Rick Armstrong.
A Memorial Service will be held at Flanner Buchanan- Geist on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 4:00 pm, and a Memorial Gathering will follow at the same location from 5:00pm to 8:00pm.
In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to:
FC Pride, In Memory of Corey DeHerdt, 9801 Fall Creek Road #409, Indianapolis, IN 46256.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019