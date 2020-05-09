Services
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
2008 - 2020
Cortez MacDonald Obituary
Cortez MacDonald

Lafayette - Cortez G.M. Cortez, 12, of Lafayette passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Riley Hospital for Children.

He was born March 2, 2008 in Lafayette to Margarita Lewellen MacDonald. He was a 4th grader at Oakland Elementary.

Cortez was very passionate about Legos. He loved to sing and listen to music. He had a smile that could light up a room and he was very passionate about God and the Bible. Cortez enjoyed having conversations with his mom. He was a wonderful child that never complained and just wanted to make everyone around him happy.

He is survived by his mother Margarita, maternal grandparents Otto Lewellen and Nana Lynn Alvarez; sister Alexandria MacDonald, Aunt Mistie Alvarez (husband, Roger), Uncle Otto Lewellen II, (wife, Pat), Aunt Deontionette Monohan (husband, Matt), Aunt Chelsea Lewellen and Super Hero and Brother Herbie Alvarez.

He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Mae Lewellen and Papa Herbert Alvarez.

Private family services to take place with Reverend James Foster officiating. Memorial contributions may be directed to the GoFundMe account page set up in his name http://gf.me/u/x2b6zg. Please share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from May 9 to May 10, 2020
