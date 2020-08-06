1/1
Courtneé Genell Foster Campos
1986 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Courtneé's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Courtneé Genell Foster Campos

Lafayette - My sweet daughter Courtneé went into the loving arms of our Lord on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. She was born on Thursday, May 1, 1986 to Marcia Kay Foster and the late Michael Lee Bowen.

Courtneé Genell Foster Campos graduated from Benton Central High School in 2004. She was employed for the last 13 years at Purdue University as a service desk coordinator in the Ag Information Technology Department.

She was the apple of her Grandpa and Grandma Foster's and Aunt Lois Foster's eyes. Lois was fondly known as her "other mother".

Courtneé was first married to John Ryan Dadacz for nine years. She then married Miguel Campos lll.

She left behind her two beautiful daughters, Natalia "Tally" "Tink" Ella Angel Campos and Meadow Monroe Campos of West Lafayette and her mother, Marcia Foster of Otterbein. Also surviving are four brothers, Robert Bowen of Kansas, William Bowen of Texas, Ryan Bowen of Kansas, and Dan Bowen of Ohio and three sisters, Jillian Seelbach of Kansas, Nicole Bowen of Ohio, and Michaela Bowen of South Carolina.

A Celebration of Life will be held on August 8, 2020 beginning at 1:00 pm with a light lunch followed by a service at Old Academy Park, Oxford Indiana (601 South Crown St., Oxford, IN).

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Marcia to assist with expenses. A donation box will be available.

You may leave condolences and memories of Courtneé online at www.fisherfuneralchapel.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Old Academy Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fisher Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services
914 Columbia Street
Lafayette, IN 47901
765-742-1117
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fisher Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved