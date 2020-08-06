Courtneé Genell Foster Campos
Lafayette - My sweet daughter Courtneé went into the loving arms of our Lord on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. She was born on Thursday, May 1, 1986 to Marcia Kay Foster and the late Michael Lee Bowen.
Courtneé Genell Foster Campos graduated from Benton Central High School in 2004. She was employed for the last 13 years at Purdue University as a service desk coordinator in the Ag Information Technology Department.
She was the apple of her Grandpa and Grandma Foster's and Aunt Lois Foster's eyes. Lois was fondly known as her "other mother".
Courtneé was first married to John Ryan Dadacz for nine years. She then married Miguel Campos lll.
She left behind her two beautiful daughters, Natalia "Tally" "Tink" Ella Angel Campos and Meadow Monroe Campos of West Lafayette and her mother, Marcia Foster of Otterbein. Also surviving are four brothers, Robert Bowen of Kansas, William Bowen of Texas, Ryan Bowen of Kansas, and Dan Bowen of Ohio and three sisters, Jillian Seelbach of Kansas, Nicole Bowen of Ohio, and Michaela Bowen of South Carolina.
A Celebration of Life will be held on August 8, 2020 beginning at 1:00 pm with a light lunch followed by a service at Old Academy Park, Oxford Indiana (601 South Crown St., Oxford, IN).
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Marcia to assist with expenses. A donation box will be available.
