On Wednesday November 18, 2020, Craig L. Bruinsma, devoted and loving son and brother passed away at the age of 55.



Born November 10, 1965 to Larry and Patty Bruinsma in Lafayette, IN. Craig was a 1985 graduate of Jefferson High School where all four years he was a member of the Jefferson High School Marching Band playing tuba, and worked with the band color guard several years after graduation. From an early age, he had a talent for pottery and ceramics and won many awards for his creations, and he gave instruction to others in that field. He worked at Tippecanoe County Historical Association as a property manager and Battlefield Museum manager, and later worked as a private rental property manager.



He loved all things regal and royal from peacocks to Scottish heritage, and the English royal family. He was a member of the Cabbage Patch Kids Collectors Club and attended their yearly events where he made many life long friends.



He is survived by his parents, and brothers Trevor, Bradley, Chris, and Brian, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Craig loved his pet cats, who are also missing him. He was always thinking of others first and had endless devotion to his parents and their care.



Those that wish to donate in Craig's memory can contact Wildcat Valley Animal Clinic and donate in his memory to the Darby Animal Devotion Fund 765-589-7297.



No memorial service is scheduled at this time, but please keep Craig in your thoughts and prayers.









