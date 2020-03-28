|
|
Craig Vaughn
Battle Ground - Craig Vaughn -
Craig Vaughn, 72, of Battle Ground, passed away at 1:06 a.m. on Friday, March 27, 2020 in his residence.
He was born May 29, 1947 in Lafayette, IN, to the late Ike Conley Vaughn and Betty Louise (Justice) Vaughn.
On August 10, 1973 he married Brenda Vaughn in West Lafayette. She preceded him in death on December 12, 2015.
Craig proudly served his country in the United States Army from October 1966 to May 1969. He had previously worked for the State of Indiana as a Building Inspector followed later as the Building Commissioner of Tippecanoe County. He later went to work for Venture Logistics / Subaru as Truck Driver.
He enjoyed riding motorcycles, trap shooting, fishing and a variety of motorsports.
Surviving are two sons, Rhett Vaughn and Seth (Nicholle) Vaughn, both of Lafayette; Craigs fiancé, Lisa Kirk of Lafayette; sister Connie (Ron) Vlahos of Michigan; brother Steven (Cheri) Vaughn of Battle Ground, and granddaughter, Sloane Vaughn of Lafayette.
There will be a service at a later date, please contact Rhett or Seth for further information. You may share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020