Curt Matthew Howard



Curt Matthew Howard, 32, of Covington, lost his battle with addiction on October 26, 2020.



He loved a rigorous workout and dreamed of riding a dirt bike again. Curt never met a stranger, had a kind heart, and would give his winter coat to someone in need. He was a fabulous athlete and mechanically inclined. Curt had a gift for telling a story helping people see the funny side of life. Survivors include his mother and stepfather, Denise and Bob Dowell, his father, Norman R. Howard, Jr., and his grandparents, Mary and Earl Shaffer.



A private family service will be held at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Covington, Indiana 420 3rd St. Covington, Indiana 47932. He will be accorded cremation rites.









