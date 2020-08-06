Curtis "Curt" Adams
Oxford - Curtis "Curt" Wayne Adams, 77, of Oxford, Indiana went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born on March 14, 1943 in Pliny, West Virginia to the late Clyde and Marjorie (Wallace) Adams. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Sherry (Nichols) Adams. Curt and Sherry were married in Kenosha, Wisconsin on November 19, 1977. In 1983, they moved to Benton County where they made their home and created many fond memories together.
Curt served in the United States Army and was honorably discharged with medals of accommodation in 1966. He was a member of the Teamsters Union and the American Quarter Horse & Paint Horse Association. He was also a member of White Horse Christian Center where he loved to serve as an usher and fellowship with his church family. He was an independent owner-operator of his trucking company for the greater part of his employment career, along with having been employed by the IN State Highway Department until his retirement. He also formed and operated Ponies-on-Wheels, traveling to various events with his team of ponies on his days off.
Curt was a loving husband, father, and a good friend to many. He was a man of integrity, faith, and fortitude, and taught his children the importance of solid morals, good character, and the value of a hard day's work. Curt enjoyed riding horses, taking his children to horse shows, watching horse events, and watching his son follow in his footsteps with his love and passion for horses. He enjoyed camping with his family and loved watching his children and grandchildren grow.
Surviving along with his wife is his furry little sidekick Teddy Boy, 1 son, Curtis "Billy" Adams (Autumn) of Otterbein and 6 daughters, Debra Adams-Reynolds (Derrick) Kenosha, WI, Robin Waling (Joel), Williamsport, Laura Adams, Kenosha, WI, Amy Adams, Kenosha, WI, Tracy Snowberger (Dave), Chalmers, and Bonnie Adams, Williamsport. Curt leaves behind 19 grandchildren, Tucker Adams, Adalyn Adams, Daisy Adams, Grace Adams and Makayla Adams, Otterbein, Madalyn Reynolds, Frederick, CO, Gage Reynolds, Jack Reynolds, Garrett Reynolds and Ellie Reynolds, Kenosha, WI, Joseph Waling, Chelsi Waling, Courtney Waling, Williamsport, Christi Snider (Craig) Attica, Paxten Parise, Kenosha, WI, Andrew Green and Eric Green (Cheyenne), Chalmers, Brooklyn Snowberger, Logansport, Nigel Adams, Williamsport. Curt also leaves behind 3 great-grandchildren, Hadley Snider, Eli Green, and Evelynn Green, expected to arrive soon. Curt's brother, Clyde Chester Adams, Kenosha, WI also survives him.
Curt was welcomed into heaven by his parents, 2 sisters, 2 nephews, and his grandson, Cody, all who he loved and missed dearly. Curt and his unique personality, signature one-liners filled with both wisdom and humor, and his unconditional love for his family will forever be missed until the Lord reunites us. A celebration of Curt's life will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 2:00 PM at White Horse Christian Center, 1780 Cumberland Ave., West Lafayette, IN. Shoemaker Funeral Home, Otterbein, is assisting Curt's Family. Visit Shoemaker Funeral Home- Otterbein, Indiana Facebook page or www.shoemakerfh.com
