MAUS FUNERAL HOME
704 COUNCIL STREET
Attica, IN 47918-1603
(765) 764-4418
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Burial
Following Services
Riverside Cemetery
Attica, IN
View Map
Curtis Parker Roe Obituary
Curtis Parker Roe

Attica - Curtis Parker Roe, 29, of Clarks Hill and formerly of Attica, passed away on Christmas day 2019 in the Methodist Hospital, Indianapolis, following his courageous battle with leukemia.

Curtis was born in the Home Hospital, Lafayette, Indiana on October 18, 1990. He was the son of Jeffery Lynn Roe and Mary Ellen (Rater) Roe . Curtis was a life long resident of Attica, graduating from Attica High School in 2009. He later received his Associates Degree in Agriculture Technology from University of Northwestern Ohio. He and his wife Megan just recently moved to a farm house near Clarks Hill.

Curtis was presently working at Bane-Welker Equipment in Crawfordsville. He also operated cattle farming in his spare time.

Curtis was attending the Williamsport Christian Church. He was a member of the Eagles Lodge # 2596 of Attica. He was an avid fan of Purdue sports and a John Purdue member. His favorite pastime was spending time with his cattle and deer and goose hunting.

On November 8, 2014, Curtis married Megan R. Sowell in the Williamsport Christian Church.

He leaves behind his wife, Megan of five years along with their soon-to-be three daughter, Emerson R. Roe, at home. He also leaves behind his father and step-mother, Jeff and Shari Roe, Attica; his mother, Mary Roe, Lafayette; his half-sister, Jamie Stafford, Attica; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Mark and Jodi Skirvin, Unionville, IN; his maternal grandparents, Don and Orlena Rater, Attica.

Megan's request is that friends may bring a photo with a memory of Curtis to be placed in a memory box for their daughter, Emerson.

Friends may call at the Maus Funeral Home, Attica, on Sunday, December 29th, from 2:00 - 6:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Monday, December 30th, at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Jesse Stoner officiating. Burial will follow in the Riverside Cemetery, Attica. Memorials may be expressed with contributions to the Emerson Roe Scholarship Fund c/o Old National Bank, 3553 Promenade Parkway, Lafayette, IN 47909. Condolences may be sent online to www.mausfuneralhome.com.
