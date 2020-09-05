1/1
Cynthia Albertson
Cynthia Albertson

Lafayette - Cynthia S. "Cindy" (Jackson) Albertson, age 68 of Lafayette, IN, passed away at 5:45 p.m. on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at St. Vincent Patient Hospice in Indianapolis.

Cindy was born on September 4, 1951 in Gary, IN. She was the daughter of Orvel and Jean (Malone) Jackson. Cindy attended Pine Village High School. She married Jim Albertson on February 8, 1969 in Pine Village where they resided before moving to Boswell, IN for 5 years. They then moved to Lafayette, IN where they raised their family.

Cindy worked at Purdue University for 32 ½ years where she worked as a cook at Meredith and Owen Halls and was a head cook at the time of her retirement. She touched many students' lives during her time there. She loved to crochet blankets and watch butterflies and hummingbirds in her garden. Cindy enjoyed collecting Elvis items. She loved her dogs and her grandkids.

Surviving with her husband, Jim, are,

Children, Chad Albertson (wife: Brooke) and Brian Albertson (wife: Nicki) both of Lafayette, IN

Siblings, Shelley Mikeworth (husband: Frank) of Ambia, IN, Janice Treadaway of West Lebanon, IN, and Sherree Smith of Attica, IN;

Grandchildren, Gavynn Krieg (wife: Heather), Ezekiel Krieg, Landen Albertson, Gwynneth Albertson, and Saysha Payne

Great-granddaughter, Ember Krieg

Cindy was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Shannon Albertson.

Visitation will be at Grady Funeral Home in Williamsport, IN on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Services will be there in the chapel on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Kevin Logsdon officiating. Interment will follow at Meadow View Cemetery in Lafayette, IN. Memorial contributions may be made to Grady Funeral Home to help the family offset expenses. Online condolences may be made at www.gradyfuneralhome.com.




Published in Journal & Courier from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Grady Funeral Home - Williamsport Chapel
111 E. Monroe Street
Williamsport, IN 47993
765-762-3464
