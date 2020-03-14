|
|
Cynthia "Cindy" Ann Grimes
Lafayette - Cynthia "Cindy" Ann (Ritenour) Grimes, 64, of Lafayette died, Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at IU Health Arnett Hospital, Lafayette with her family by her side.
She was born March 20, 1955 at Fort Eustis Army base in Newport News, VA to David W. Ritenour and Aldine C Rieches Ritenour. She graduated from Snyder High School in Fort Wayne and attended Purdue University. She married Tony L. Grimes in Monticello on July 22, 1989; he survives.
Cindy worked as an Inventory Control Manager for Bioanalytical Systems Incorporated (BASi) in West Lafayette. She was a member of American Legion Post #11 Ladies Auxiliary. She loved to read, be outside in the sun, and the warm summers. She also enjoyed arts and crafts and her yearly fishing trip to Wisconsin. Above all, Cindy cherished the time spent with her family, especially her children and grandchildren.
Along with her husband Tony, she is survived by her 2 daughters, Jaime Dexter Kerr and Dusti Dexter both of Lafayette; 5 grandchildren, Lindsey Johnson, Lane Kerr, Riley Kerr, Kayla Callahan, and Elise Wilken; brother, David (Pam) Ritenour of Hamilton; sister, Tricia Ritenour of Crown Point; and 4 nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, David W. Ritenour.
Memorial contributions in Cindy's name may be given to the World Wildlife Fund by visiting worldwildlife.org.
Private family services will be held.
Share memories, leave condolences, and sign the guest book at www.soller-baker.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020