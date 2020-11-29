Cynthia Ann Long WolaverLafayette - On Friday, November 27, Cynthia Ann Long Wolaver passed away at the age of 73. 'Cindy' was born at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Lafayette, IN on February 11, 1947 to Virginia and David Long. She graduated from Lafayette Jefferson High School in 1965, earned her degree as a Registered Nurse from Methodist Hospital School of Nursing in Indianapolis, IN in1968, and immediately began working at the Women's Clinic in Lafayette. Her professional career as an OB/GYN nurse lasted nearly 40 years and serving most recently assisting Dr. John Brown. She married Robert George Wolaver on June 30th, 1969. They renewed their wedding vows on their 48th anniversary in a lovely ceremony held at Westminster Village. They raised two daughters, Amy Margaret and Abigail Anne, along with eight lovable canines. She is survived by her husband, daughters, two sisters, and seven grandchildren.In spite of living with a chronic illness, she continued to enjoy vacationing at Disney World with her family as long as it was physically possible. She enjoyed the traditional craft of rug hooking, antique collecting, and scrap booking. She was known by her high school classmates as a "real sweet kid." She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.There will not be a funeral service at this time; the family plans a future memorial for her, in a time safe for everyone to gather together.In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to either Indiana Canine Assistance Network (ICAN) or the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.