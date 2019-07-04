|
Cynthia Diane Brazzel
Lafayette - Cynthia Diane Brazzel, 72, passed away at her residence at 10:10 am on Thursday June 27th. She was born June 25,1947 in Lafayette to the late William and Alice Thompson Walton. She was a graduate of North Salem High School and had attended Indiana State University. Her marriage was in Indianapolis to Russell Brazzel and he preceded her in death April 27,1981. She had worked for the Bureau of Motor Vehicles in Indianapolis and also at Kigers School Supply, before retiring due to ill health. Cynthia had attended the Brown Street Methodist Church and volunteered at Lafayette Transitional Housing. She was an avid reader, enjoyed crossword puzzles, and arts and crafts.
Cynthia is survived by her mother, Alice of Lafayette, daughter Alicia Brazzel of Lafayette, and sons Mike (Carmen) Brazzel of Port St. Lucie, FL, and Ronald (Malissa) Brazzel of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, her grandchildren Dallas Brazzel of Lafayette, Victora Stanley of Lafayette, Ronald Brazzel Jr. and Angel Brazzel of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Noah Guinn of Battle Ground, IN, and Kaylee Brazzel of Port St Lucie,FL and great-grandchildren Parker Oberle, whom she lovingly referred to as "Dr. P" and Rylee J. Brazzel.
She was preceded in death by one brother, one daughter and one son.
A celebration of life service will be held at 3pm Saturday July 6th at the Harvest Chapel 2028 S 22nd St. Lafayette. Friends may call one hour prior to services.
TMG Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the Journal & Courier on July 4, 2019