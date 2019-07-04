Services
Calling hours
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Harvest Chapel
2028 S 22nd St.
Lafayette, IN
View Map
Send Flowers
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
3:00 PM
Harvest Chapel
2028 S 22nd St.
Lafayette, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cynthia Brazzel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cynthia Diane Brazzel


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cynthia Diane Brazzel Obituary
Cynthia Diane Brazzel

Lafayette - Cynthia Diane Brazzel, 72, passed away at her residence at 10:10 am on Thursday June 27th. She was born June 25,1947 in Lafayette to the late William and Alice Thompson Walton. She was a graduate of North Salem High School and had attended Indiana State University. Her marriage was in Indianapolis to Russell Brazzel and he preceded her in death April 27,1981. She had worked for the Bureau of Motor Vehicles in Indianapolis and also at Kigers School Supply, before retiring due to ill health. Cynthia had attended the Brown Street Methodist Church and volunteered at Lafayette Transitional Housing. She was an avid reader, enjoyed crossword puzzles, and arts and crafts.

Cynthia is survived by her mother, Alice of Lafayette, daughter Alicia Brazzel of Lafayette, and sons Mike (Carmen) Brazzel of Port St. Lucie, FL, and Ronald (Malissa) Brazzel of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, her grandchildren Dallas Brazzel of Lafayette, Victora Stanley of Lafayette, Ronald Brazzel Jr. and Angel Brazzel of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Noah Guinn of Battle Ground, IN, and Kaylee Brazzel of Port St Lucie,FL and great-grandchildren Parker Oberle, whom she lovingly referred to as "Dr. P" and Rylee J. Brazzel.

She was preceded in death by one brother, one daughter and one son.

A celebration of life service will be held at 3pm Saturday July 6th at the Harvest Chapel 2028 S 22nd St. Lafayette. Friends may call one hour prior to services.

TMG Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the Journal & Courier on July 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.