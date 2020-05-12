|
Cynthia Nesmith
Lafayette - Cynthia (Cindy) Nesmith, 61, of Lafayette passed away Friday, May 8, 2020 at Franciscan Health Lafayette East.
She was born July 23, 1958 in Lafayette to the late James and Miriam (Loft) Dye. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She retired from the United States Postal Service as a Letter Sorter.
Cindy loved music and enjoyed playing the flute, which she earned many honors, medals, and college scholarships due to her hard work and talent mastering that instrument. Cindy's favorite artist and songwriter was Melissa Etheridge, whom she was looking forward to finally meet later this year.
Cindy was always an incredibly hard worker. In fact, she was the first female telephone line worker in the state of Indiana in the 80's. This was an extremely physical job, where she climbed up and down telephone poles and trucks and lifted incredibly heavy objects while keeping balance. She was even in a social studies book for being the first female in Indiana to hold such a position.
Over thirty years of Cindy's life were dedicated to working at the United States Postal Service as a decorated and accomplished Letter Sorter, which was a huge talent of hers. When she took the historically difficult entrance exam, she finished in a fraction of the time and earned a perfect score, which was unprecedented. Cindy proceeded to break records and earned countless awards for impeccable work within the United States Postal Service, and was counted on to perform at rates and workloads that no other individual could maintain.
Most importantly, Cindy was very open, kind, and generous—so much so, that many did not always know how to react to her tenderness she gave so freely to everyone. She was so full of passion and love, so accepting of everyone, so quick to build them up and encourage them. She instilled kindness in her children and always encouraged them to find the good in others and to continually find ways to help others whenever possible. Her legacy in this life will always be felt in the hearts of all she has encountered and will live through her children as they strive to be more like her throughout their lives.
More than anything she ever did or accomplished in this life, she loved spending time with her amazing grandchild, Jada, who made her beam with joy and pride every day.
Surviving are her two children: Lindsey Wankowski (husband, Alexander) of Lafayette and Miles Nesmith of Lafayette; mother Miriam; brother Joseph Dye of Lafayette; granddaughter Jada Nesmith; and best friend Theresa Smart.
She is preceded in death by her father James B. Dye, infant sister Betsy Jane Dye, and infant brother Stephen Dye.
