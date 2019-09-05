|
|
Dallas Pearson
West Lafayette - Dallas Gail Pearson, 87, of West Lafayette, Indiana passed away 5:20am, Monday, September 2, 2019 at Franciscan Health, Lafayette, IN.
He was born October 2, 1931 in Terre Haute, IN. He was the son of the late Roscoe and Leora Myrtle Zick Pearson.
On July 17, 1953 he married Doris Ann Grove in the Oxford United Methodist Church.
Dallas was a graduate of West Point High School and attended Lafayette Business College. He served in the US Marine Corps form 1951-1953 at Camp Pendleton, California - Headquarters Battalion 3rd Marine Division. He participated in tactical A-bomb blast exercises in the Mojave Desert.
He worked as the Manager of the Otterbein Grain from 1953-1971. He later retired from Purdue University Alumni & Development office staff in 1996.
Dallas enjoyed spending time watching birds from his "rocker on the front porch" with his cats at his feet. He was a sports fan - following his favorite baseball team, the St. Louis Cardinals. He was a season ticket holder and attendee of Purdue Football and Basketball for many years.
He was a member of the Lafayette American Legion Post 11; 50 year Past Master Gold award, Pine Village Masonic Lodge 315; 50-year member Indiana Grand Chapter Order of Eastern Star - West Lebanon chapter; and 50-year member of Frankfort York Rite Lodge.
Surviving are his wife of 66 years, Doris, West Lafayette and son Stanley Kurt (Maribeth) of Tucson, Arizona, sister Nancy (Andy) Muinzer of Lafayette. Preceded in death by his parents, brother Larry, sister -in-law and two sisters Nadine Smith and Ruth Doland.
Graveside service will be held 1:30pm, Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens with Reverend Jeff Smith Officiating. A private gathering to follow. In lieu of usual remembrances, contributions may be directed to the ASPCA or a . Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Sept. 5, 2019