Dan W. Burton
Dan W. Burton

Kewanna - Dan W. Burton, 60, Kewanna, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020, at his residence.

Born February 19, 1960, in Lafayette, Indiana, he was the son of Dale E. and Elma Frances Brock Burton. On November 1, 2019, in Rochester, Indiana, he was married to the former Wendy A. Hook.

He graduated from Benton Central High School in 1978, and he was employed at Galbreath in Winamac. He enjoyed drag racing and going antiquing with his wife to find treasures he could restore and give new life. He was a jack of all trades and could fix just about anything.

He is survived by his wife, Wendy A. Burton, Kewanna; and his mother, Elma Frances Burton, Somerset, Ky; two sisters, Sherry Davis and Sheila Burton, both of Somerset; step-daughter, Katie James, Illinois; mother and father-in-law, Donita and Jim Hook, Logansport; and three brothers-in-law, Rob (Ande) Hook, Carmel; and Doug (Becky) Hook, and Bill (Jennifer) Hook, all of Logansport.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Funeral services will be private.

A public visitation will be from 1-3:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 29, 2020, at McClain Funeral Home, Denver, Indiana.

McClain Funeral Home, Denver, Indiana, has been entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be sent online at www.mcclainfh.com.




Published in Journal & Courier from Nov. 25 to Nov. 28, 2020.
