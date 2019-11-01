|
Dana Laffoon, 47, of Earl Park, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at IU Health Methodist Hospital of Indianapolis. He was born December 20, 1971 in Brook, IN to the late Bernard W. and Rebecca L. (Zenor) Laffoon.
Dana was a 1990 graduate of South Newton High School. During high school he enjoyed working at Murphy's Food King. Following school, Dana worked for Magnetek in Goodland for four years and currently was working at Holscher Products of Fowler for the past 21 years as a welder.
Dana had a love for fishing and enjoyed going often. He cherished time spent with his nephews and nieces and appreciated good music. Dana also enjoyed sitting around a bonfire with friends and family. He will be greatly missed.
Surviving are his siblings, Vina (Robert) Lanie of Earl Park, Kevin (Amanda Stout) Laffoon of Dayton, IN, Steven (Sharon) Laffoon of Fort Worth, TX, and Pam (Ed Bolt) Vanderveen of Bonner Springs, KS. One niece, Sarah Lanie and 3 nephews, Marcus, Joseph, and Johnny (Tayler) also survive.
Friends are welcome to attend the visitation from 4-7 PM (CST) Monday, November 4, 2019 at Stitz-Clapper Funeral Home of Kentland. Funeral Service 11 AM (CST) Tuesday, November 5, 2019 also at Stitz-Clapper Funeral Home. Interment to follow in Busswell Cemetery.
