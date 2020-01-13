|
Dana Mitchell
San Pierre - Dana Mitchell, 54, of San Pierre, IN passed away in the morning hours of Sunday, January 12, 2020 after battling an illness. She was born on October 27, 1965 in Gary, IN to the late Charles and Phyllis Allen Fleenor.
Graveside Services will be held at 2 PM EST Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Independence Cemetery in Medaryville, IN.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the family.
Cremation Arrangements have been entrusted to Frain Mortuary Querry-Ulbricht Chapel in Medaryville, IN.
