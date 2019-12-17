Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Riegle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel Craig Riegle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel Craig Riegle Obituary
Daniel Craig Riegle, 60, of Fowler, passed away on December 6, 2019 at his residence. He was born June 26, 1959 in Lafayette to William E. and B. Joan (Honn) Riegle.

Daniel was a 1977 graduate of South Newton High School. The past 20 years Daniel had enjoyed his work as a machinist at B&M Machine Shop of Watseka, IL.

He enjoyed spending time with his family, tinkering on projects, following sporting events, and watching movies. Recently, Daniel took an interest in metal detecting and riding his electric bike.

Surviving are his children, Nicholas Riegle, Marcus (Rachel) Riegle, and Candice (Eric) Askren; brother, William K. (Rene) Riegle; sister, Sharon (Tony) Hiatt. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Cora Riegle, Camden Riegle, Linda Small, and Ella Small; 6 nieces and nephews.

Friends may call from 3:00-4:30 PM (EST) Friday, December 20, 2019 at the Benton County Annex Building (410 Adeway Fowler, IN, 47944). Celebration of life to begin at 4:30 PM (EST) following visitation. The family has requested visitors dress in casual attire.

Private services will be held in Fairlawn Cemetery at a later date.

Share memories and condolences online at

www.clapperfuneralservices.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -