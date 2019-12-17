|
|
Daniel Craig Riegle, 60, of Fowler, passed away on December 6, 2019 at his residence. He was born June 26, 1959 in Lafayette to William E. and B. Joan (Honn) Riegle.
Daniel was a 1977 graduate of South Newton High School. The past 20 years Daniel had enjoyed his work as a machinist at B&M Machine Shop of Watseka, IL.
He enjoyed spending time with his family, tinkering on projects, following sporting events, and watching movies. Recently, Daniel took an interest in metal detecting and riding his electric bike.
Surviving are his children, Nicholas Riegle, Marcus (Rachel) Riegle, and Candice (Eric) Askren; brother, William K. (Rene) Riegle; sister, Sharon (Tony) Hiatt. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Cora Riegle, Camden Riegle, Linda Small, and Ella Small; 6 nieces and nephews.
Friends may call from 3:00-4:30 PM (EST) Friday, December 20, 2019 at the Benton County Annex Building (410 Adeway Fowler, IN, 47944). Celebration of life to begin at 4:30 PM (EST) following visitation. The family has requested visitors dress in casual attire.
Private services will be held in Fairlawn Cemetery at a later date.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019