Daniel Curran Immel
Lafayette - Daniel Curran Immel was born in Altadena, California on March 7, 1952, the first of three sons born to the Reverend Mr. Daniel M. Immel and his wife, Mary. His father preceded him in death; his mother and two brothers, Michael and Douglas, survive him.
He first moved to Lafayette in 1963, where he attended local schools. He was a member of the first class to graduate from the new Jefferson High School. He was a member of several bands during his time there. He passed his trumpet down to his grandson, who now plays in the Symphonic Band at Jeff.
Dan returned to California in the mid-70's, where he earned a degree in Speech Pathology and Audiology from California State University at Chico, California. He later did post-graduate work at Purdue University.
While in California, he married Rhonda Lou Green on September 6, 1976. They lived in Paradise, California where they had a restaurant franchise. They were the parents of three daughters, Polly, Becky, and Andi, all of whom survive.
His second wife was Denese Ann Luke, They married June 10, 1999. They met while doing parental duties at the Jeff Haunted Mansion. She survives him, along with her three children, Rachel, Aaron, and Hilary.
Together, Dan and Denese have ten grandchildren including Tristan, Aiyana, Samson, Gretchen, Eleanor, Lucas, Tommy, Ben, Sam, and Scarlett who also survive.
Dan worked for the Lafayette School Corporation, first at Jefferson High and then at Earhart Elementary where he was Head of the Custodial Staff. His "off-the-wall" wit and humor made him a favorite. The staff and students often celebrated his birthday with "Dress Like Dan" Day. Everyone came to school wearing his signature black "T" shirt and sported a large ring of keys. Health issues forced him to take early retirement.
Despite his failing eyesight, he was a voracious reader. He tackled everything from Dante to Melville; biographies of Andrew Jackson to the Plantagenets. He also had a wide appreciation of music, especially the Beatles. He loved watching his children and grandchildren perform on stage in various school productions.
Dan was 67 years of age when he passed on March 29, 2019. He will be greatly missed by those left behind.
A Remembrance will be held on Saturday, April 20th, 2019 at Earhart School. Drop-in anytime and visit with us from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Amelia Earhart School online at https://www.gatheringus.com/memorial/daniel-curran-immel/436
This fund is for health care services which provides clothing, hygiene items, and food to families in need. Envelopes will be provided if you wish to make a donation at the remembrance.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Apr. 7, 2019