Stitz-Clapper Funeral Home of Kentland
214 E Washington St
Kentland, IN 47951
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
4:45 PM
Stitz-Clapper Funeral Home
214 E Washington St
Kentland, IN
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Stitz-Clapper Funeral Home
214 E Washington St
Kentland, IN
Daniel D. Murphy


1966 - 2019
Daniel D. Murphy Obituary
Daniel D. Murphy

Lafayette - Daniel D. Murphy, 52, of Lafayette, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 13, 2019 at La Porte Hospital of La Porte, IN.

Dan was an avid Chicago Sports fan, following the Chicago Bears. Dan worked several years at Murphy's Food king. The last five years he worked at Arconic Aluminum Extension of La Porte.

Dan is survived by his sisters, Colleen Clifton and Shannon Hutsell; six nieces and nephews, Kelly Myers, Cody Hutsell, Chris Clifton, Kalan Hutsell, Joe Clifton, and Ann Clifton. Dan is also survived by many cousins and great nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death along with his parents was a newborn sister, Shawn.

Friends may call from 5-7 PM (CST) with a scripture service beginning at 4:45 PM Friday, September 20, 2019 at Stitz-Clapper Funeral Home of Kentland. Inurnment will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made in Daniel's name to the .

Share memories and condolences online at www.clapperfuneralservices.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Sept. 18, 2019
