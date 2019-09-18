|
Daniel D. Murphy
Lafayette - Daniel D. Murphy, 52, of Lafayette, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 13, 2019 at La Porte Hospital of La Porte, IN.
He was born September 23, 1966 in Lafayette to the late Dave and Janet (Griffis) Murphy and graduated from South Newton High School in 1985. Dan was an avid Chicago Sports fan, following the Chicago Bears. Dan worked several years at Murphy's Food king. The last five years he worked at Arconic Aluminum Extension of La Porte.
Dan is survived by his sisters, Colleen Clifton and Shannon Hutsell; six nieces and nephews, Kelly Myers, Cody Hutsell, Chris Clifton, Kalan Hutsell, Joe Clifton, and Ann Clifton. Dan is also survived by many cousins and great nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death along with his parents was a newborn sister, Shawn.
Friends may call from 5-7 PM (CST) with a scripture service beginning at 4:45 PM Friday, September 20, 2019 at Stitz-Clapper Funeral Home of Kentland. Inurnment will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in Daniel's name to the .
Published in the Journal & Courier on Sept. 18, 2019