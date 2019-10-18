|
|
Daniel E. Jacobs
Lafayette - The family of Daniel E. Jacobs announces with great sadness his passing on October 17, 2019, at age 52 after losing his battle with brain, and lung cancer. AS a last request, Daniel passed comfortably at the home of his daughter Lindsey with family by his side.
Daniel was born February 6, 1967 in Monticello, IN and raised by the late Marjorie and Richard Jacobs Daniel was the son of the late Donald E. Jacobs Cadwallader. He is also preceded in death by a nephew Ryan Jacobs. He is survived by his daughters Lindsey, Madison, Dani, and Payton. Eight grandchildren, and 1 sister (names listed below).
Daniel was a Mason and avid coin collector who loved being around friends and family. Daniel saw his daughters as his greatest accomplishment. His Children and grandchildren are his legacy, every day that he woke up to play with the grandkids, and see or talk to his daughter's he said was a good day. Daniel made friends where ever he went he was one of a kind, funny, never boring, and a bright shining light that will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Surviving Family: Daughter Lindsey Jacobs (Cody Brooks), residing in Lafayette, IN, and grandchildren Kaydence, Brandon, Nicholas, and Zoey. Daughter Madison Jacobs (Zach Strunk) residing in Greenfield, IN, and grandchild Mason. Daughter Dani Jacobs residing in Indianapolis, IN and grandchildren Kaden, Khloe, and Kamyah. Daughter Payton Jacobs resides in Carmel, IN. Sister Deborah Jacobs (Shawn Robertson). Nephew Thomas Duckworth and 1 niece Paige Peters all reside in Lafayette, IN.
Memorial Contributions in Daniel's name may be given to Little Red Door Cancer Agency: https://www.littlereddoor.org . After care was provided by Indiana Funeral Care, and Celebration of Life was held for Daniel by family shortly after passing. Daniel will be greatly missed by all that loved him.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Oct. 18 to Oct. 22, 2019