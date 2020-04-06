Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Flavin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel Flavin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel Flavin Obituary
Daniel Flavin

West Lafayette - Daniel Thomas Flavin, 71, of West Lafayette passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Indiana Veterans Home.

He was born April 14, 1948 in Michigan City, IN, to the late Thomas Duggan Flavin and Viola (Lakowski) Flavin.

Daniel proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps during Vietnam, where he earned two Purple Hearts. He loved getting together with fellow Vietnam Veterans of Mid North Indiana and America. After serving, he worked as a Land Surveyor for the Highway Planning Department.

He enjoyed watching crime TV shows, especially Sherlock Holmes. He loved trains and the Marine Corp League.

Surviving are two sons: Griffin Flavin of West Lafayette and Duggan Flavin of Concord, CA; ex-wife Anne Schilling, siblings: Terrie Callan of Michigan City, Fontell Powell of Plainfield, IL, and Bridget Lepley of Yarmouth, ME; and cousin Steve Pahs.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Services will be held at a later date. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -