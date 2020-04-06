|
Daniel Flavin
West Lafayette - Daniel Thomas Flavin, 71, of West Lafayette passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Indiana Veterans Home.
He was born April 14, 1948 in Michigan City, IN, to the late Thomas Duggan Flavin and Viola (Lakowski) Flavin.
Daniel proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps during Vietnam, where he earned two Purple Hearts. He loved getting together with fellow Vietnam Veterans of Mid North Indiana and America. After serving, he worked as a Land Surveyor for the Highway Planning Department.
He enjoyed watching crime TV shows, especially Sherlock Holmes. He loved trains and the Marine Corp League.
Surviving are two sons: Griffin Flavin of West Lafayette and Duggan Flavin of Concord, CA; ex-wife Anne Schilling, siblings: Terrie Callan of Michigan City, Fontell Powell of Plainfield, IL, and Bridget Lepley of Yarmouth, ME; and cousin Steve Pahs.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Services will be held at a later date. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020