Daniel J. Arihood
Lafayette - Daniel Arihood, 79, of Lafayette, passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Franciscan Health, St. Elizabeth East, Lafayette.
He was born March 30, 1941, in Lafayette, to the late Fred and Louella (Berninger) Arihood. On November 9, 1963, he married Carolyn S. Richardson, she passed away on January 11, 2019. Daniel worked as a Delivery Driver for Newton Oil Company for 28 years. Danny's love for life was profound. He was unapologetically himself. He was selfless and always willing to help anyone. The love and commitment that he felt for family and friends was astounding, he was always there for anyone that needed him. An amazing brother to his siblings and probably his biggest joy was his grandkids. Daniel was always ready for mischevious fun!
Surviving are his 2 children, daughter, Kelly Arihood of West Lafayette, son, James N. (Kris) Arihood of Battleground; eight sisters, Natie Haugh, Deana Anderson, Margaret "Mag" Vanderipe, Becky Haas and Jan Bauer all of Lafayette, Andrea (Steve) Larson of Fowler, Bonnie Trout of Rossville, and Laurie (Mark) Fisher of Buck Creek; nine grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.
Daniel was preceded in death by his brother, Frank Nolan Arihood.
Friends may call from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm, Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel, 400 Twyckenham Blvd., Lafayette, IN 47909.
Funeral Service will be at 2:00 pm, Friday, September 4, 2020 at Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel with Father Andrew Dudzinski officiating.
Interment will follow at St. Boniface Cemetery, 2581 Schuyler Avenue, Lafayette, IN 47905.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society
P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or at www.cancer.org
.
