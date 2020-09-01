1/1
Daniel J. Arihood
1941 - 2020
Daniel J. Arihood

Lafayette - Daniel Arihood, 79, of Lafayette, passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Franciscan Health, St. Elizabeth East, Lafayette.

He was born March 30, 1941, in Lafayette, to the late Fred and Louella (Berninger) Arihood. On November 9, 1963, he married Carolyn S. Richardson, she passed away on January 11, 2019. Daniel worked as a Delivery Driver for Newton Oil Company for 28 years. Danny's love for life was profound. He was unapologetically himself. He was selfless and always willing to help anyone. The love and commitment that he felt for family and friends was astounding, he was always there for anyone that needed him. An amazing brother to his siblings and probably his biggest joy was his grandkids. Daniel was always ready for mischevious fun!

Surviving are his 2 children, daughter, Kelly Arihood of West Lafayette, son, James N. (Kris) Arihood of Battleground; eight sisters, Natie Haugh, Deana Anderson, Margaret "Mag" Vanderipe, Becky Haas and Jan Bauer all of Lafayette, Andrea (Steve) Larson of Fowler, Bonnie Trout of Rossville, and Laurie (Mark) Fisher of Buck Creek; nine grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.

Daniel was preceded in death by his brother, Frank Nolan Arihood.

Friends may call from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm, Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel, 400 Twyckenham Blvd., Lafayette, IN 47909.

Funeral Service will be at 2:00 pm, Friday, September 4, 2020 at Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel with Father Andrew Dudzinski officiating.

Interment will follow at St. Boniface Cemetery, 2581 Schuyler Avenue, Lafayette, IN 47905.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, American Cancer Society

P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or at www.cancer.org.

You may sign the guest book and leave condolences and memories at www.soller-baker.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Calling hours
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes & Crematory
SEP
4
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes & Crematory
SEP
4
Interment
St. Boniface Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Soller-Baker Funeral Homes & Crematory
400 Twyckenham Blvd.
Lafayette, IN 47909-7113
(765) 474-1111
Memories & Condolences
September 1, 2020
To the Arihood family, we would like to extend our condolences to all of you . We are so sorry to read of Danny's death. We know personally how difficult it is to lose a sibling, and in your case, two of them. Thinking of you at this sad time.
Tom and Pat Porter
Friend
