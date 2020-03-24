|
Daniel J. LaMar
Lafayette - Dr. Daniel J. LaMar, 65, of Lafayette, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 19, 2020, after complications related to pneumonia, with loved ones by his side.
He was born June 21, 1954, in Indianapolis, IN, to the late Victor and Edith (Sellers) LaMar. He was the youngest of three siblings and always remained close to his sister, Vicki LaMar and brother, John LaMar.
Daniel was a Ben Davis High School graduate, Class of 1972. He then attended Indiana-Purdue University where he majored in Chemistry with a minor in Mathematics. In 1978, he was awarded a National Science Foundation Fellowship for his work in Stereochemistry of Ketonization of Enols. He went on to graduate from IU School of Medicine in 1980. He completed his residency in Anatomic and Clinical Pathology at Indiana University Medical Center in 1984. In addition, Dan obtained further post graduate education for Surgical Pathology at Barnes-Jewish and St. Louis Children's Hospital, Washington School of Medicine. His lengthy career as a Board-Certified Pathologist also included other positions in the medical field such as, Medical Director of Hematology, as well as, Department of Pathology Chairman at Holy Cross Hospital, in Salt Lake City, Utah (1985-1989). After moving back to Indiana, to be closer to family, he served as Medical Director of Clinical Chemistry at Home Hospital and Medical Director of Laboratory and Pathology, in Logansport (1992-2003). Throughout much of his career, Dan worked as a Volunteer Clinical Assistant Professor of Pathology at Indiana University School of Medicine. He also served Wabash County, completing Coroner's Autopsies, all the while, practicing Nuclear Medicine at Dukes Memorial Hospital. His most recent position was that of Medical Director of Wabash County Hospital, but he had recently retired.
Throughout his 35year career as a pathologist, he made countless diagnoses and touched thousands of lives. He was always quite modest about his accomplishments, but through his career he made an impact that words can not adequately describe. Daniel truly practiced medicine, he had a thirst for knowledge and always sought additional information to ensure a correct diagnosis for every case he encountered. He was meticulous and pragmatic in his approach, not only to medicine, but his life. Colleagues and friends over the years have referred to him being one of the most brilliant physicians they have ever had the pleasure of meeting. He was described by those who knew him best, as being kind, compassionate and always willing to lend an ear, or a kind word.
His truest loves in life were his children and grandchildren. Whether it be trotting around on his hands and knees with all three of his kids playing horsey, playing trains or Legos with his sons and grandsons or playing dolls and getting his hair done by his daughter or granddaughter, he had a gift for connecting with them. He had a way of showing how deeply he loved and cherished them by simply being the best Dad and Grandad one could imagine. He always stressed the importance of family in his life and was fiercely protective and loyal to them. In a world often filled with uncertainty and doubt, his dedication to the loves of his life was never questioned. He also enjoyed hobbies of photography, gardening, antique collecting, vacations at the beach, and was known to possess a quirky sense of humor. Daniel will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him. Our hope is that he can rest peacefully in the knowledge that he left behind a legacy of love that will endure now and forever.
Surviving are children, Christopher (Sheena) LaMar of West Lafayette, Amy LaMar and Brian LaMar both of Lafayette, a sister, Vicki LaMar of Pittsboro and a brother, John (Peggy) LaMar of Brownsburg. Also surviving are grandchildren, Gideon Clendenen, Juliette and Welles LaMar. As well as 4 nieces and nephews, Steve, Lindsey, Jarred and Rachel.
Due to concerns related to the pandemic, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Riley Children's Foundation: www.Rileykids.org; www.secure2.convio.net. You may sign the guest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Mar. 24, 2020