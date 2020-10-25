1/1
Daniel L. "Danny" Benyon
Daniel L. "Danny" Benyon

Wolcott - Daniel L. "Danny" Benyon, 24, of Wolcott, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at his home. He was born December 5, 1995 in Rensselaer to Daniel E. Benyon and Leslie S. (Boyd) Benyon. Danny was a 2015 graduate of Tri-County High School.

While at Tri-County, Danny played the drums in the TC Band and was voted to the senior prom king court. Danny had recently been working as a security officer at Purdue University. He enjoyed good times with family and friends which included trips to amusement parks or just hanging out around the house. Danny enjoyed each holiday season but had real fun with Halloween just as his brother did. Danny, Chuck, and Leslie were looking forward to going all out decorating for Halloween this year. Danny will be deeply missed by many friends and family members.

Surviving along with his mother and father are a sister, Kathleen Beherns (husband: David Christensen) of California; grandparents, Ray Boyd of Remington and Robert "Bob" Pierson of Texas; uncles, Steve Boyd of Wolcott, Terry (Jennifer) Boyd of DeMotte and James (Jodi) Boyd of Cicero, IN, and 9 cousins. Also surviving is a step-sister, Kristy (Randy) Kelly of Iowa and uncle, Andrew Benyon of Steamwood, IL.

Friends may call from 4 PM (EST) until the time of Memorial Service 7 PM (EST) Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at the Wolcott Christian Church. Pastor Tom Bennett of the Wolcott Christian Church and Pastor Paul Dyke of the Remington First Christian Church to officiate.

Please share memories and condolences online at www.clapperfuneralservices.com.




Published in Journal & Courier from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Foster-Clapper Funeral Home
202 W School St
Wolcott, IN 47995
(219) 279-2123
