|
|
Daniel L. Dixon
Lafayette - Daniel L. Dixon, 59, of Lafayette, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019 at IU Health Arnett Hospital. He was born August 27, 1960, in Springfield, IL.
Dan graduated from Twin Lakes High School in 1978 in Monticello and attended Indiana Wesleyan University. Dan was a Truck Driver and worked for Transport Services and most recently Foodliner.
He was a devoted Christian and member of Grace Lutheran Church. Dan enjoyed drawing, painting, euchre and had a great sense of humor. He was kind, quiet and had a gentle soul who loved his hometown of Petersburg, IL.
Surviving are his daughters Holly M. Dixon of Monticello, Jessica D. Dixon of Lafayette, parents Donald L. Dixon and wife Judy of Ocala, FL and Audrey J. Neskov (nee Bennett) and husband Joe of Lafayette. Also surviving are siblings Deborah J. Patterson and husband Pat, Dale B. Dixon and wife Kathy all of Lafayette.
Visitation will be from 10:00 am until the time of ther service at 12:00 pm on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Grace Lutheran Church, 102 Buckingham Drive, Lafayette, IN.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Riley Children's Hospital, or Grace Lutheran Church in Dan's memory.
You may sign the guest book, leave memories at www.soller-baker.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Dec. 15 to Dec. 18, 2019