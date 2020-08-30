1/1
Daniel Shirley
Daniel Shirley

Hillsboro - Daniel Shirley, 70, of Hillsboro passed away Friday. He was a 1968 graduate of Linden High School. He was a veteran of the US Navy and served in Vietnam in a Naval Security unit. Dan spent his entire professional career with UPS and retired after 34 years of service.

Dan enjoyed shooting sports and antique firearms. He was a Mason, a member of the Scottish Rite, a former board member of the Freeman Army Airfield Museum in Seymour, IN, and was a member of the Lafayette Car Club. He and his wife, Jane, enjoyed cruising in their restored 1950 Chevrolet.

Dan married Jane Linzie on August 20, 1972; she survives. He is also survived by his sons Lee (Janelle) of Brownstown, Michigan; and JP (Lisa) of Darlington, Indiana as well as two brothers, one sister, seven grandchildren and three step grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held 1:00pm Wednesday September 2 at Hunt & Son Funeral Home, Crawfordsville with Pastor Garland Pannell officiating. Visitation will be from 4-7 Tuesday. Interment will be in the Linden Cemetery with Military rites by American Legion Byron Cox Post #72 and the US Navy.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the Freeman Army Airfield Museum (FAAM), 1035 A Avenue, Seymour, IN 47274.

Online memories and condolences may be shared at www.huntandson.com




Published in Journal & Courier from Aug. 30 to Sep. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hunt & Son Funeral Home - Crawfordsville
107 N. Grant Ave
Crawfordsville, IN 47933
765-362-0440
