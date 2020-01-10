|
|
Dannie Warren Neal Jr.
Lafayette - Dannie Warren Neal Jr., 57, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at his residence.
He was born July 25, 1962, in Lafayette, to Dannie Sr. and Joan (Burgess) Neal of Lafayette.
Dannie graduated from McCutcheon High School in 1980 and was a veteran of the Navy.
Dannie retired from the West Lafayette Fire Department as a Lieutenant in November 2018 after 28 years of service. He retired from Lowe's tool department in 2019 after 25 years.
Dannie was a good father, loved his family, and was very proud of his children. He enjoyed cooking, biking, running, playing golf, fishing, and his pets throughout the years.
Surviving along with his parents are two daughters, Megan (Justin) Carles of Lafayette and Courtney Neal of West Lafayette, son, Steven Neal of Perth, Western Australia, along with former wife and mother of their children Susan "Sam" Gurnick of Lafayette, Michelle Tabor former wife, Dana Neal former wife, a brother, Kevin (Susan) Neal and three sisters, Katrina "Kay" McKenna and Kenwyn (Kerry) Koning all of Lafayette and Joni Neal of Indianapolis. Also surviving are granddaughters, Hannah, Emma and Claire Carles and Caelynn Brown who will be arriving soon.
Visitation will be from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel with Last Alarm service.
The funeral service will be private for family members only and burial will be held at a later date with military graveside rights at St. Boniface Cemetery.
Memorial Contributions may be made to: West Lafayette Shop with a Firefighter.
You may sign the guest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020