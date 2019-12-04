 -->
Services
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
822 North Ninth Street
Lafayette, IN 47904
(765) 742-7302
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
822 North Ninth Street
Lafayette, IN 47904
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Danny Hicks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Danny Hicks


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Danny Hicks Obituary
Danny Hicks

Lafayette - Danny J. Hicks, 69, of Sarasota FL, formerly of Lafayette, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019 in Buffalo, NY, after a hard-fought battle with cancer.

He was born July 9, 1950 in Peru, IN, to the late Alvin and late Joan (Dangerfield) Hicks. Danny was a 1969 graduate of Lafayette Jefferson High School.

Danny was a strong believer in God and family first and foremost. He was an avid traveler having visited every state but Hawaii. His favorite was Alaska having visited three times. He also enjoyed fishing excursions in Alaska and Key West, FL; and he was an avid Chicago Cubs fan.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 32 years Yvonne Buyers Hicks. Also surviving are his children: Shannon (Tina) Hicks of Fowler, Brandon Hicks of Lafayette, Melissa (Doug) Perkins of Fowler and Ashley Hicks of Sarasota, FL; siblings: Jerry (Patricia) Hicks of San Antonio, TX, Jackie (Lydia) Hicks of Phoenix, AZ, Debbie Birge of West Lafayette, Tammy (Doug) Fidler of West Lafayette and Brenda Bickett of Lafayette; four grandchildren: Hannah, Abby, Angela and Olivia. He is also survived by his aunt Joyce Hayden of Logansport, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation will be held from 1pm - 3pm Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Memorial contributions in Danny's honor may be directed to the Roswell Park Cancer Institute - P.O. Box 631 Buffalo, NY, 14240. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Danny's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now