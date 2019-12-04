|
|
Danny Hicks
Lafayette - Danny J. Hicks, 69, of Sarasota FL, formerly of Lafayette, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019 in Buffalo, NY, after a hard-fought battle with cancer.
He was born July 9, 1950 in Peru, IN, to the late Alvin and late Joan (Dangerfield) Hicks. Danny was a 1969 graduate of Lafayette Jefferson High School.
Danny was a strong believer in God and family first and foremost. He was an avid traveler having visited every state but Hawaii. His favorite was Alaska having visited three times. He also enjoyed fishing excursions in Alaska and Key West, FL; and he was an avid Chicago Cubs fan.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 32 years Yvonne Buyers Hicks. Also surviving are his children: Shannon (Tina) Hicks of Fowler, Brandon Hicks of Lafayette, Melissa (Doug) Perkins of Fowler and Ashley Hicks of Sarasota, FL; siblings: Jerry (Patricia) Hicks of San Antonio, TX, Jackie (Lydia) Hicks of Phoenix, AZ, Debbie Birge of West Lafayette, Tammy (Doug) Fidler of West Lafayette and Brenda Bickett of Lafayette; four grandchildren: Hannah, Abby, Angela and Olivia. He is also survived by his aunt Joyce Hayden of Logansport, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be held from 1pm - 3pm Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Memorial contributions in Danny's honor may be directed to the Roswell Park Cancer Institute - P.O. Box 631 Buffalo, NY, 14240. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019