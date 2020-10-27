1/1
Danny Keith Bundy Sr.
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Danny's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Danny Keith Bundy Sr

Frankfort - Danny Keith Bundy Sr., 71, of rural Frankfort, died October 26, 2020 at his home. He was born July 8, 1949 in Frankfort to Clyde Eugene Bundy Sr. and Addie Maude (Billingsley) Bundy. He married Patricia Rhine on August 27, 1969 in Michigantown Christian Church and she survives. Danny attended Frankfort High School. He was an arc welder working for Fairfield Manufacturing for 30 years. He was a member of the Boyleston Baptist Church. Danny was also a member of the NRA, loved to hunt and fish and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife: Patricia Bundy of rural Frankfort, son: Danny (Mev) Bundy Jr of rural Frankfort, 2 daughters: Monica (Jason) Spears of Frankfort and Amanda (Jason) Brock of rural Frankfort, 1 brother: Clyde "Junior" Bundy of Lafayette, 2 sisters: Terri Lynn (Jack) Burdette of Indianapolis and Tammi Bundy, Sister-in-law: Kay Bundy of North Carolina, brother-in-law: James Hodges of Lafayette, 7 Grandchildren and 5 Great Grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers, Fredrick "Tom" Bundy and Randy Bundy, 1 sister, Darlene Hodges and sister-in-law, Lynn Bundy. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, October 30, 2020 at Goodwin Funeral Home, 200 S. Main St., Frankfort. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020 at the funeral home. Burial will be in Green Lawn Memorial Park. Memorial donations may be made to MS Awareness. Out of respect for the health, safety, and comfort of all in attendance, guests will be expected to adhere to current CDC guidelines regarding appropriate social distancing and the wearing of masks. Please visit goodwinfuneralhome.com, where you may share a personal message with the family or send a Hug from Home.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Goodwin Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
31
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Goodwin Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Goodwin Funeral Home
200 S Main Street
Frankfort, IN 46041
(765) 654-5533
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Goodwin Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved