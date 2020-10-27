Danny Keith Bundy Sr
Frankfort - Danny Keith Bundy Sr., 71, of rural Frankfort, died October 26, 2020 at his home. He was born July 8, 1949 in Frankfort to Clyde Eugene Bundy Sr. and Addie Maude (Billingsley) Bundy. He married Patricia Rhine on August 27, 1969 in Michigantown Christian Church and she survives. Danny attended Frankfort High School. He was an arc welder working for Fairfield Manufacturing for 30 years. He was a member of the Boyleston Baptist Church. Danny was also a member of the NRA, loved to hunt and fish and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife: Patricia Bundy of rural Frankfort, son: Danny (Mev) Bundy Jr of rural Frankfort, 2 daughters: Monica (Jason) Spears of Frankfort and Amanda (Jason) Brock of rural Frankfort, 1 brother: Clyde "Junior" Bundy of Lafayette, 2 sisters: Terri Lynn (Jack) Burdette of Indianapolis and Tammi Bundy, Sister-in-law: Kay Bundy of North Carolina, brother-in-law: James Hodges of Lafayette, 7 Grandchildren and 5 Great Grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers, Fredrick "Tom" Bundy and Randy Bundy, 1 sister, Darlene Hodges and sister-in-law, Lynn Bundy. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, October 30, 2020 at Goodwin Funeral Home, 200 S. Main St., Frankfort. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020 at the funeral home. Burial will be in Green Lawn Memorial Park. Memorial donations may be made to MS Awareness. Out of respect for the health, safety, and comfort of all in attendance, guests will be expected to adhere to current CDC guidelines regarding appropriate social distancing and the wearing of masks. Please visit goodwinfuneralhome.com
