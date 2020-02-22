Services
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
12:00 PM
Danny Leroy Hiner


1942 - 2020
Danny Leroy Hiner Obituary
Danny Leroy Hiner

West Lafayette - Danny Leroy Hiner, 77, of West Lafayette, passed away surrounded by loved ones on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at his home.

He was born March 18, 1942 in Lafayette to the late Jewell and Martha (White) Hiner. Danny was a graduate of Brookston High School. Danny served and was honorably discharged from the United States Army and Navy. He was a member of the American Legion West Lafayette Post.

He was a supervisor at Lafayette Venetian Blind for many years until his retirement and drove a truck for several years. Danny also owned and operated Hiner's Bait and Tackle in Brookston for a short time.

In his spare time, Danny enjoyed camping trips, fishing, NASCAR, watching football and college basketball; and just recently watched his favorite team the Kansas City Chiefs win the Super Bowl.

Surviving are his children, Kerry (Shaun) Boyce of West Lafayette, James Hiner of Lafayette, and Leroy (Jenny) Hiner of Indiana; siblings, Jay (Lettie) Hiner and Renee (Rusty) Pierce; grandchildren, Jeremy, Megan, Derek, Brandon, Dakotah, Shane, Harley, Gavin, and Keana. Also surviving are several great-grandchildren.

Friends may call from 11 AM (EST) until the time of Funeral Service 12 PM (EST) Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Hartzler-Clapper Funeral Home of Brookston. Interment with military honors to follow in Brookston IOOF Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Danny's name to the .

Share memories and condolences online at www.clapperfuneralservices.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020
