Wolfe-Blurton Funeral Home - Hoopeston
309 E WASHINGTON STREET
Hoopeston, IL 60942
(217) 283-5088
Danny Patrick Metro

Danny Patrick Metro Obituary
Danny Patrick Metro

Lafayette - Danny Patrick Metro, of Lafayette, Indiana, passed away at UPMC Jameson Hospital, New Castle, PA on November 2, 2019. He was 67 years old.

Born in Washington County, Indiana April 11, 1952, to the late John Vincent and Mable Geraldine Ash Metro, he married Ruth Ellen Morris and she survives at the residence.

Danny retired after a career with the U.S. Army after 22 years.

Survivors include his wife Ruth of the Residence and one sister Sue Ellen (Jerry) Pope of Lafayette and one brother John (Willadean)Metro of Buck Creek, Indiana

Also nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews survive.

Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. Friday, November 8, 2019 until the service at 1:00 P.M. with military honors at the Danville National Cemetery 1900 East Main Street, Danville, Illinois 61832. Rev. Eric Schneider will officiate. Blurton Funeral Home, 309 E. Washington Street, Hoopeston, Illinois is in charge of arrangements. Memories or condolences my be shared with the family at: www.BlurtonFuneralHomes.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019
