Darla M. Muehlhausen
Logansport - Darla M. Muehlhausen, 88, of Logansport passed away peacefully at 4:10 p.m., Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Logansport Memorial Hospital.
Born on May 18, 1930 in Logansport, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Helen (Bauman) Bruner. Darla was a 1948 Logansport High School graduate.
On August 24, 1959 she married Mike Muehlhausen. He preceded her in death on July 12, 1987.
Darla retired in 1995 from Columbia Middle School after 22 years as the school secretary. She was a member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church and a former member of the American Kennel Club, Purdue Club of Cass County, COBI Investment Club and Charter Member of the Elkettes. She was also active in Tri Kappa and she enjoyed playing Bridge.
Survivors include her sons, Mark Muehlhausen (Carol) of Logansport, Matthew Muehlhausen (Dar) of West Lafayette, Mitch Muehlhausen (Christine) of New Hampshire, step daughter, Carol Harms (John) of Washington state, grandchildren, Elisha, Michael, Ashley, Amy, Adam, Andrew, Andrea, Ashley and Roger. She is also survived by 8 great grandchildren.
She is also preceded in death by brother, Robert Bruner and sister, Vida Lee Keller.
Per Darla's wishes there will be no visitation or service. Burial will be at Mt. Hope Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Cass County Humane Society and/or Cause for Paws. Please sign Darla's online guestbook or leave a condolence for the Muehlhausen family at www.ransfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Marocco-Rans Funeral Chapel & Crematory.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Apr. 16, 2019