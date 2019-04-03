|
Darlene Dodson
West Lafayette - Darlene Joan Dodson, 83, of West Lafayette, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 2:30 a.m. at Franciscan Alliance East. Darlene was born on April 8, 1935 in Ellenburg, WA to the late Chester and Mildred Bluebell (Heller) Dodson. Darlene worked at Purdue University as a housekeeper. She enjoyed working with flowers in her yard, and she loved her cats in her home.
Surviving are four children; Suzanne Palermo, Jerald Fleenor, Steve Fleenor, all of West Lafayette, and Shelly Littleton of Jackson, MO. Also surviving are three siblings; Diane Munson of Spanaway, WA, Elaine Virnig of Wenatchee, WA, and James (wife: Diane) Dodson of Seattle, WA, fifteen grandchildren, Rachael, Anna, Sarah, Missy, Keith, Aiden, Gavin, Haven, Kayden, Tylyn, Robyn, Skylar, Shephard and Faith.
Private family services. In lieu of flowers, you may donate finances to Simplicity Funeral Care to assist with service costs. Share memories and condolences at www.simplicity-funeralcare.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Apr. 3, 2019